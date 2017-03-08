- Home
LETTER: Canadians can count their blessings
What Canada means to me.
I am grateful to live in Canada and can say so knowing we have freedom of speech.
We live in safety and security. Many lives were given to keep it so.
We must pass this on to our children of what was given for all generations to come.
When we count our blessings there is no room for anything else.
Martha Moore, Sooke
