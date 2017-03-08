I am on the Kemp Lake waterworks system and I am not concerned about improvements to the public access at Milligan Road.

People seem worried improvements will increase the number of people swimming and fishing. One writer says he has seen “boil water” notices three times in the last year. In fact, there have been two boil water advisories in the last seven months.

There have been three boil water advisories in the over 30 years we have been on the system. The other one had to do with contaminants entering the lines somewhere away from the lake.

Another writer says the lake has been identified by the CRD as an unreliable water source. In fact, the Island Health Authority manages drinking water, not the CRD. Because of the number of people served by the Kemp Lake system, regulations require the water treatment be upgraded.

Although any such drinking water source is at risk, there was no increase in risk at the time the new treatment was mandated. The CRD has agreed that Kemp Lake users can buy water from the CRD system. We are waiting to hear if we get a federal grant before going to a referendum regarding funding the hook-up to the CRD system.

The new houses at the bottom of Chubb Road would not have been allowed in the CRD watershed. I expect the residents and their guests use the lake wisely while enjoying private access to fish and swim from their properties. Small boats can be launched at Chubb Road but the bottom at this site is not suitable for swimming. And finally, the lake is stocked by fisheries so it is fair that anyone can fish.

Heather Phillips, Sooke