LETTER: Wandering dog back home thanks to couple
Heartfelt thanks to the couple from Sooke in a silver-grey SUV who picked up our wandering dog and delivered him to our friend Kevin to return him home.
We want to thank this anonymous couple for their generosity and for them to contact us at 250-646-2791 for a more personal expression of thanks.
Gerard LeBlanc, Sooke
