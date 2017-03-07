Re: Sidney taxation in 2017.

If I read the numbers correctly, the projected compounded tax increases in Sidney 2017-2019 will be 6.96 per cent.

Can someone please explain to me why, knowing that the main driver is going to be debt reduction from the cost of the highly questionable need for the safety centre, why council has opt to impose a very marginal increase in 2017 and then a tax increase four times that in 2018 and and then add another nearly five times higher in 2019?

Seems to me taxpayers could face a fairly level increase of two per cent over the next three years, always keeping in mind councils have a unique way of spending money that is not theirs.

Political economics is always fun to watch.

I can hardly wait to see what North Saanich comes up with in creative accounting. They did it in 2016 and their promises to restructure the McDonald Road infrastructure debt so residents are not paying one-third of their tax bill in debt retirement while other users of the facilities get a free ride, remains to be seen.

Alex Currie, North Saanich