Editor:

Re: Meeting not exactly an international bromance, Feb. 24.

In last Friday’s Peace Arch News, Peninsula Zoomers columnist April Lewis displayed a classic case of ‘Donald Trump Derangement Syndrome’.

Her ‘lifestyles’ column was in no way relevant to her group’s purpose of advocating for seniors. Instead, she used her column to present a purely fictional conversation between Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump, the obvious intent of which was to insult, belittle and ridicule the newly elected U.S. president.

I imagine, too. I imagine Lewis, and people like her, nurturing her righteous indignation towards U.S. President Donald Trump with a liberal-sized fake pill, and consulting a spin doctor in the morning.

Glen Gerow, White Rock