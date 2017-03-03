- Home
LETTERS: Train solution comes in scale
Editor:
Re: Province on board for train relocation, Feb. 10; and letters.
I think a lot of the train problems could be solved by using the same type and size of trains that are used in Bear Creek Park.
Edward Rubin, Surrey
