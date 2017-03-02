Dear Editor,

I’ve always enjoyed Cherryl Katnich’s alternative views on political reality.

But this time, I think she is the one who has slipped out of the loop.

Her decades of letter-writing testify that she knows it’s normal for the press to examine, analyze, and criticize the actions and behaviours of our political leaders.

Donald Trump’s minions have promulgated the idea that it’s no longer necessary for the press to do that stuff.

I know the American election was decided on Nov. 8 last year, and I am aware of the outcome.

Perhaps Cherryl could tell President Trump.

He’s the one who keeps reverting to election mode, repeatedly patting himself on the back, reassuring himself of his own popularity, and doing so publicly.

He’s the one who keeps fretting about supposed voter fraud and the spectre of millions of illegally cast ballots – for which there is absolutely no evidence – in an election that he won.

Cherryl’s letter relies almost entirely on the Trump administration’s restructuring of history.

Only in Kellyann Conway’s alternative reality was President Barack Obama’s travel ban anything like the Muslim ban imposed by Trump’s executive order. Don’t take my word for it: that’s precisely what America’s judges have declared in striking it down.

So I assure Ms. Katnich that I’ve kept myself in the loop, just not in her alternative loop.

Bob Groeneveld, Aldergrove