Letters

Letter: Winter photo cool

-
— image credit:
  • Langley  posted Mar 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Dear Editor,

Re: front page photo Thursday, Feb. 9 [two children sledding]. I have been reading your paper for about 30 years. No doubt in my mind, that’s the coolest pic yet!

Gerry Bonshor, Langley

 

 

