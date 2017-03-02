Dear Editor,

The Fort Langley Community Association (FLCA) is encouraged to hear Township council is considering improvements to 96th Avenue in Fort Langley.

This issue was identified as a high priority by residents and business owners in the 2016 community survey conducted by the FLCA.

We understand that council is considering two options for 96th Avenue.

Option 1: a raised/curbed sidewalk and Option 2: a sidewalk at grade with an asphalt barrier.

Concerns:

• Option 2 is considered a “temporary measure” in Willoughby and is not suitable as a “permanent measure” in Fort Langley.

• There are raised/curbed sidewalks on 88th Avenue and Glover Road which are both main thoroughfares. 96th Avenue is a main thoroughfare and a designated truck route.

• The average speeds of cyclists on 96th Avenue is above 20km/h. To group them with pedestrians could be hazardous.

• Snow removal could be difficult.

• Street sweeping equipment cannot be used on the pedestrian/cyclist side of the asphalt barrier.

• A sidewalk at the same height as the road significantly impairs the visibility of pedestrians to traffic, especially children.

We are also aware that the proposed 216th Street overpass will significantly increase truck traffic in the village and specifically 96th Avenue. For this reason the FLCA is highlighting the need for a crosswalk.

We currently have the Bedford Landing pedestrian bridge over the train tracks leading to an asphalt path to Edal Street.

There is another asphalt path on the other side of 96th that leads directly to the Langley Fine Arts School.

This is an important route for children walking to school.

Past evaluations by Township staff for the need of a pedestrian crosswalk on 96th Avenue concluded a crosswalk was not warranted.

However, the 216th Street overpass and continuing development in Fort Langley will increase traffic dramatically.

Pedestrian counts are not reliable to assess the need for a crosswalk because residents currently don’t consider it safe to cross 96th Avenue at Edal Street.

A “Special Crosswalk” used on arterial roads was suggested by Township staff in a memorandum to mayor and council dated Oct. 27, 2015 at a price of $150,000.

The FLCA is proposing to council to include with the new sidewalks on 96th Avenue, the installation of a new crosswalk at Edal Street to improve the safety and walkability of 96th Avenue.

The FLCA would like to suggest a longer term plan which could be completed in incremental steps.

Andy Schildhorn,

FLCA chairperson