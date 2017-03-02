Writer John St. Johns’ letter in the Tuesday edition of pqbnews (Vapour trails prevent us from breathing easy) is puzzling to me and I’m sure other readers.

How, at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, while lying in bed, did he know what or whose jets flew over Parksville? At my house at 3 a.m., it’s too dark to see what jet — marked or unmarked — is overhead.

Graham Shortreed

Parksville

Re: Tuesday’s letter complaining about vapour trails from jets affecting our breathing (Vapour trails prevent us from breathing easy, Feb. 28).

I bet the writer drives a vehicle that spews out carbon monoxide. Does he realize that there are over a billion vehicles in the world that are emitting invisible vapour trails of this deadly gas every day? I guess if they are invisible and coming from a vehicle that you enjoy driving, they are of less concern.

Tony Markle

Parksville