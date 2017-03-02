- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Residents reain in the dark about chemtrails
Writer John St. Johns’ letter in the Tuesday edition of pqbnews (Vapour trails prevent us from breathing easy) is puzzling to me and I’m sure other readers.
How, at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, while lying in bed, did he know what or whose jets flew over Parksville? At my house at 3 a.m., it’s too dark to see what jet — marked or unmarked — is overhead.
Graham Shortreed
Parksville
Re: Tuesday’s letter complaining about vapour trails from jets affecting our breathing (Vapour trails prevent us from breathing easy, Feb. 28).
I bet the writer drives a vehicle that spews out carbon monoxide. Does he realize that there are over a billion vehicles in the world that are emitting invisible vapour trails of this deadly gas every day? I guess if they are invisible and coming from a vehicle that you enjoy driving, they are of less concern.
Tony Markle
Parksville