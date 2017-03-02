With the ushering in of 2017, the Errington Volunteer Fire Department not only waved good-bye to a busy and productive year, but also to an era.

The Board of Directors felt the impact when two longtime directors chose 2016 to retire from service. Patti Whittaker and Gordon McCracken each served the department with devotion for more than 20 years. We also lost Ralph Christian, another longtime director and a firefighter on active duty at the time of his sudden passing. We thank them all for their tremendous dedication and service. We also elected several new directors.

In Errington, we are fortunate to be a community-operated department. EVFD was born in 1965, and in 1966 became an incorporated Society. We’ve seen many changes in the past 51 years, in community, the department, and how fire protection is provided. We are proud of our history and grateful to our Errington friends and neighbours who have served over the years.

Going forward we would like to ask all Errington tenants and ratepayers to consider being part of our esteemed emergency service. Specifically, I am requesting potential directors to come forward and offer their time and expertise in overseeing EVFD’s operation and the management of taxpayer funds. We will elect two new directors at this year’s Annual General Meeting, to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, at #1 Station.

Currently, we’re in process to purchase two new front-line engines, and soon will be addressing building requirements at our #2 Station. These are exciting times that require manpower, expertise, time and teamwork.

Would you like to be part of these exciting times, and help to build and support the department as we burst into a new era?

Please stop by our #1 Station between 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday to Friday. Our office assistants will happily answer your questions and provide you with an application. And mark your calendars for March 20 to attend the EVFD AGM. See you there!

Joanne Hamel, EVFD Chair

Errington