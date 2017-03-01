- Home
LETTERS: Targeted states target others
Editor:
Somebody please explain why it’s “racist” to exclude seven Muslim country citizens from the U.S., yet it’s OK for six of these same countries to deny Israeli (Jewish) passport holders from entry to their shores.
Sir, I am a Christian.
Ed Pereira, Surrey
Editor’s note: Of the seven Muslim-majority nations in the proposed U.S. travel ban, only Somalia accepts Israeli passports; Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Syria and Yemen do not. As well, under Israeli law, its citizens cannot visit Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen without dual citizenship or a special permit.
