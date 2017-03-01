  • Connect with Us

Letters

Letter: Lighten up and light up

  • Penticton posted Mar 1, 2017 at 2:00 PM
Letters to the editor. - Penticton Western News graphic
Letters to the editor.
— image credit: Penticton Western News graphic

People need to chill out.

It’s just pot. It has been around for ages and it is not going anywhere.

Lighten up and light up.

Andrea Friess

Penticton

 

