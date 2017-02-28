We awoke to a beautiful sunny day on Saturday - the only thing was, you’d never know due to all the hazy clouds that blanketed the sky. The only thing is, they were not natural clouds.

Well someones got to do something about this issue, so it may as well be me. At 3 a.m. Saturday morning I lay in bed listening to the far too frequent sound of jets flying across the Island. Not passenger jets may I add, but the huge unmarked ones that spray out miles and miles of (so-called) vapour trails, you know the ones that don’t dissolve like ice crystals do, but stay and expand into a cloud like haze that spreads over the sky blocking the sun’s rays.

The official line is there’s nothing there… or it’s called geo-engendering, you know, to combat the "global warming” we're all feeling at this time… yeah, right.

That’s just another reason to tax us even more. People soon run to their phones and write letters about issues such as Vancouver’s new logo, a new high-rise zoning or bike lane… but fall silent about issues like this, all they have to do is look up into the sky and do a little research to find what the heck are those weird white lines.

That’s what Senator Kelli Ward did when she invited pilots, doctors and scientists to tell the truth about chemtrails at a town hall meeting in Arizona. Go on, I dare you to check it out, it’s on the internet for all to see.

Please, my friends act on this information and find out the truth, not only for you, but for your children, grandparents and pets who have to breath in this stuff every day. Prove me wrong and I will be the first to say thank you. Prove me right and I will be with you all the way to the t this insanity once and for all.

John St. John

Parksville