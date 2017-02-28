  • Connect with Us

Letters

Take care delivering mail in this day and age

  • Parksville posted Feb 28, 2017 at 10:00 AM

On a recent morning, our neighbour delivered our mail that had been placed in their mail box. The mail contained one magazine, an insurance renewal and two letters from Revenue Canada, our T4As. All items were correctly addressed, with no errors in spelling.

Considering the personal information contained within the Revenue Canada envelopes and the frequent stories of identity theft, this incident is more than troubling.

In conversation with friends, who receive their mail from the same postal box location, they informed us of the stranger (a new resident to the area) that came to their door to deliver their T4As, which had been placed in the wrong mailbox.

We are thankful for our neighbours and residents of our area for their consideration.

We are less than enamored with the individual or individuals employed by Canada Post tasked with mail delivery. This has happened five times in just over a year, plus two occasions when I have delivered mail placed in our mailbox in error. In the real world, the individual(s) would be seeking employment better suited to their abilities.

Paula and Ron Kohlruss

Parksville

