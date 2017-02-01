A number of issues came out of the latest council meeting that were of concern to me. The four-foot setback on the ground floor of Bowker Avenue offered by the developer is a baby step back relative to the huge footprint of the proposed project. Why is Abstract so reluctant to entertain the notion of any kind of relevant setback for this project?

As for Abstract’s claim regarding neighbor input, I live less than 100 yards from the site, and haven’t heard one word from them, nor has anyone in the surrounding area that I’ve spoken with. And a public hearing offered by Abstract has yet to occur. Shouldn’t such a forum be a necessity before any kind of final decision is made?

As for the public art concession, this is a token gesture. $10,000 doesn’t buy much public art these days.

In my opinion, the money would be put to far more practical use by planting trees throughout the municipality, a move which, by any objective standard, would serve Oak Bay much better in the long term.

D. Parker

Oak Bay