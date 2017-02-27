Re: Salla Rose rises again, Oak Bay, News, Feb. 17.

Please keep us informed on the removal of abandoned and derelict boats in Oak Bay. These boats degrade our coastal waters and ecosystems.

It is encouraging to see Oak Bay and other municipalities paying attention to this big and frustrating problem. Restoring the Salish Sea and its wildlife calls for this kind of initiative.

Interestingly, despite decades of neglect and indifference, and lower bird numbers, Greater Victoria in general and Oak Bay in particular still have what may be the best coastal and marine wildlife in urban Canada.

All marine waters surrounding Oak Bay are within historic Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary, the first federal MBS established in Pacific Canada, and are adjacent to the Chain Islets Important Bird and Biodiversity Area. In 2015, these areas were recognized as a NatureHood by Nature Canada for their still-remarkable – albeit diminished – wildlife for an urban area.

Thanks to the Coast Guard and Heavy Metal Marine for removing the Salla Rose.

Jacques Sirois

Oak Bay