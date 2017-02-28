Re: Potential developments in View Royal ( Residents, council speak up on Christie Point , View Royal sends developer of Thetis-area property back to drawing board )

Things sure get confusing in municipal fiefdoms like View Royal.

On Christie Point, some residents are complaining about high rents in what seems to already be a premium location – why are they in that location instead of nearby in the complex off of Craigflower, which is not on the water?

And NIMBYs are trying to control others’ property at no cost to themselves by ranting about appearances, trying to ratchet the landowner down in height – which will raise rents.

Meanwhile, near Thetis Lake, View Royal council is trying to micromanage use of the old trailer park/campground property, wanting to force higher density – and even more green space right next to a huge green space called Thetis Lake Park. The discussions came with an inferred threat by the figurehead of the 800-pound gorilla, Mayor David Screech. He did, at least, try to put some sense into the topsy-turvy, non-conforming nature of that tucked away trailer park.

I urge voters to keep such examples in mind when the buildup to the next municipal elections begins, so they will have better candidates to elect, candidates who will respect people’s earned property.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich