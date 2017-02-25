To the editor:

We don’t need to seek interpretations for ‘Islamophobia’.

All we have to do is listen to our radio, read a paper, or watch the news on television, to understand how the Islamic religion continues to devastate the Middle East, and other parts of the world.

Literally millions have been killed, and more millions displaced from their homes and their countries of birth.

Canadians are not bigots, they are scared.

Canadians do not want Canada to become part of a global Muslim caliphate, and the government has no business putting a muzzle on us, telling us we are not allowed to express and openly discuss how we feel about it.

MP Iqra Khalid’s Bill M-103 will accomplish nothing except promote hatred and racism.

The 50,000 people who spontaneously reacted to the introduction of the bill is a clear signal that a lot of Canadians are very concerned about how readily the Islamic religion is being embraced by our politicians.

It’s our basic human right to adopt, embrace, or reject any one of the many different religions, even if that offends some-ones else’s sacred beliefs.

Governments have absolutely no mandate to interfere with those rights, but the Liberals are building a protective firewall around a single religion, hoping to get their vote in the next election.

Andy Thomsen, Peachland