To the editor:

I find it truly amazing that anyone would choose “not to know” how well their children are doing relative to other Canadians, in our core initiatives in school.

When people are learning, working, studying, they need to know two things: How am I doing, and where am I going?

The answers to those two questions, are partially solved by a comparison, of objective scores, of tests that are designed to reflect their competence, in those areas, of core curriculum.

They are not the whole answer, but the basis on which one could choose the likelihood of success in pursuing their further study.

To assume that your son or daughter is an outlier, whose academic progress is truly a subjective matter, is an unfair position for them, and removing them from this measure, a great disservice to them, and their future

Chuck Liebrock, Kelowna