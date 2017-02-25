To the editor:

Why am I paying more for gas?

This question posed by Greg. B. on Feb. 15, 2017 (Letters to Editor) is a good one. I have the same concern: Why are we paying so much more than Winnipeg.

The federal government for one litre of gas collects 10 cents federal tax. The Manitoba Fuel Tax is 14 cents per litre. The British Columbia Fuel Tax and Fuel Carbon Tax are 14.5 cents and 6.67 cents per litre respectively, a total of 21.7 cents. Based on this British Columbia collects 7.7 cents more in taxes than Manitoba for one litre of gas. The price differential for one litre of gas thus between British Columbia and Manitoba should be 7.7 cents not 22 to 24 cents. With a basic price for fuel at 70.7 cents per litre, the gas should be selling in Kelowna for about $102.4 and not for $1.13 -plus.

I noted last week the gas price in Winnipeg was 91.3 cents per litre. Based on that and taking in tax differences, cost of gas in Kelowna would work out to 99 cents per litre.

Our consumer watch dogs, provincial and local government has a responsibility to check out why are merchants are shafting Kelowna area businesses and residents for high for gas price.

Amar Chadha, Kelowna