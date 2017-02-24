- Home
Letter: Municipal elections too far away
Oak Bay infill housing maybe. Legal suites, no and yes. Speed limit changes. Yes or no. Development or not. Indecisions yes. As Donald Trump said “It’s time to drain the swamp!”
Municipal elections are sadly too far away.
Sean Hunter
Oak Bay
