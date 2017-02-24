- Home
Letters
Letter: Deer continue creating ‘weapons of mass destruction’
While our council continues to sleep, deer indulge in their favourite hobby, sex.
Deer are highly proficient in producing progeny.
The result is an ever-increasing number of weapons of mass destruction turning our once beautiful gardens into rubble.
When is the next much needed municipal election?
P.S. Those 10 foot high fences to combat deer are butt ugly.
Jack Lowther
Oak Bay
