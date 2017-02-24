- Home
Letter: Loss of oaks may prompt name change
Re: Divided council returns proposed Bowker build to committee, Oak Bay News, Jan. 27
I note with sadness the slated removal of a number of large Garry oaks along Cadboro Bay Road as part of the proposed project there at Bowker Avenue.
A disturbing trend, perhaps?
If it continues, it may be necessary to change the name of the municipality to something else.
D. Parker
Oak Bay
