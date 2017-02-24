- Home
LETTERS: Islamophobia issue clarified
Editor:
Re: Not the place to debate religion, Feb. 15 letters.
I began reading this letter to the editor reacting to the Feb. 8 article, MPs focus on motion singling out Islam, assuming it was once more our MP. Halfway into my read, I checked the name of the writer, John Drent, and thought how very informative and explanatory.
My question: why can a citizen explain an issue so well, versus all of the learned MPs, editors and press?
Marie Filuk, Surrey
