Editor:

My community has for some time been concerned about the lack of a traffic signal at the junction of Scott Road and 62 Avenue. This location has posed a major problem to both turning traffic and pedestrians attempting to cross Scott Road.

The facts of the situation dictate that traffic signals exist at the entrance to Boundary Park off Scott Road at 64, 66, 68, 70 and 72 avenues – but not 62 Avenue.

The city is about to approve the construction of a new townhouse development at the corner of 62 Avenue and 121 Street. Without the benefit of a traffic light at 62 Avenue and Scott Road, the traffic from this development will increase the possibility of accidents.

Past requests for a traffic signal has resulted in no improvements, despite many near collisions and pedestrian mishaps on this major thoroughfare.

We as taxpayers expect the city to protect us against danger in our community. It is time it did so, with the prompt installation of a traffic signal at the subject intersection.

Richard Conley, Surrey