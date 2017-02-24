Editor:

Re: Our bills take turn for the worse, Feb. 15 letters.

I, too, am baffled by another MSP increase this year, when the government specifically indicated there would be no increase.

But I am more baffled as to why they only targeted a 10 per cent increase to couples earning more than $45,000 a year and seniors more than $51,000? Where is the fairness in that? We all use the medical system equally, so why are we not all painted with the same brush?

What happens on the next increase? Do the ones who got targeted with a big increase compensate others?

Cheryl Berti, White Rock

(Editor’s note: The province announced Tuesday a halving of MSP premiums, for families earning less than $120,000, to take effect in 2018.)