Editor:

As a resident of the naturally gifted hamlet of White Rock, I am disheartened at how this town is being taken care of.

I often see city maintenance employees being directed to execute tasks that don’t match the priorities.

A couple of examples come to mind to highlight this.

I take daily walks in the Ruth Johnson Forrest Park. On a number of occasions, the most recent being Feb. 14, I witnessed city maintenance personnel with leaf blowers and rakes cleaning dirt pathways.

This seems ridiculous to me – it is a forest. Leaves, needles debris comes down from the trees with every gust of wind, especially in the winter.

Another example, is having a city worker hand water the flower beds along Marine Drive during the summer months, while nobody sees the importance of picking the weeds that are growing larger than the flowers.

This doesn’t make any sense.

With the finite tax base in White Rock, we cannot have our resources spent frivolously. There are so many priorities that need attention.

The sidewalks in front of the struggling businesses are a mess, the washrooms at the base of our iconic pier are an embarrassment etc., and yet the city government sees it more important to spend millions on a new parkade.

This would be like building a new garage at your house to store your sports car, while your house is falling apart.

Who is running the show?

Scott Hind, White Rock