Turner column nails the driving problem
Praise to Gord Turner, for taking the time to write and submit the article “Driving madness in Castlegar.” Very much in agreement.
I moved to Castlegar in September 2016 and I also have experienced these same problems. In my opinion, the solution: police must enforce traffic/driving laws and they need to make this a priority on a consistent basis. The police are the only ones with the power to take an active role ensuring drivers adhere to the rules of the road — the law.
Gord Turner: Driving madness in Castlegar
Drivers breaking the rules of the road need to be ticketed. Money talks. Quite likely, some drivers will improve.
Police enforcement is a necessity: safety.
If the Castlegar police department is lacking the personnel to properly patrol traffic violations, the bad drivers will not only compensate for police patrol wages, likely a healthy profit will be achieved for the City of Castlegar and police department. A win on numerous levels. It employs more police personnel, the driving violators will pay (literally), we will live in a safer community and hopefully, some of the bad drivers will become good drivers. Likely, this will also have a positive impact on new drivers if they are aware of a police patrol presence.
Police enforcement is a welcomed resolve.
Kory Hartwell
Castlegar