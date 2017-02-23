  • Connect with Us

Turner column nails the driving problem

  • by  Contributed - Castlegar News
  • Castlegar posted Feb 23, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Praise to Gord Turner, for taking the time to write and submit the article “Driving madness in Castlegar.” Very much in agreement.

I moved to Castlegar in September 2016 and I also have experienced these same problems. In my opinion, the solution: police must enforce traffic/driving laws and they need to make this a priority on a consistent basis. The police are the only ones with the power to take an active role ensuring drivers adhere to the rules of the road — the law.

Drivers breaking the rules of the road need to be ticketed. Money talks. Quite likely, some drivers will improve.

Police enforcement is a necessity: safety.

If the Castlegar police department is lacking the personnel to properly patrol traffic violations, the bad drivers will not only compensate for police patrol wages, likely a healthy profit will be achieved for the City of Castlegar and police department. A win on numerous levels. It employs more police personnel, the driving violators will pay (literally), we will live in a safer community and hopefully, some of the bad drivers will become good drivers. Likely, this will also have a positive impact on new drivers if they are aware of a police patrol presence.

Police enforcement is a welcomed resolve.

Kory Hartwell

Castlegar

