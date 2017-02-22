Teri James, in her capacity as the chair of Tourism Langley, announced today that the board of directors is proposing the organization be dissolved.

Dear Editor:

Re: [Updated: Board pushes to dissolve Tourism Langley, Langley Advance online Feb. 14]

My name is Virginia Trelenberg, and as well as being the general manager of the Ramada Langley/Surrey Hotel, I am the current president of Discover Surrey (Tourism Surrey).

In the article in question, [Tourism Langley chair]Teri James stated that Tourism Surrey is in the midst of being dissolved.

For your information, this is a gross misrepresentation.

I would be most interested in learning the source of this information, so that I can seek them out for clarification.

Further, this reference is completely out of line, unprofessional, and disrespectful to our organization and in particular, our board, employees, and contractors. A blanket statement such as this with no factual basis concerning a neighbouring DMO [Destination Marketing Organization] was absolutely inappropriate and not for James to comment upon.

I find this statement irresponsible. It could potentially cause considerable damage not only to our reputation with our stakeholders, but with our current contractors, as well.

The person responsible for spreading these falsehoods should be made aware of the serious repercussions that could result and asked to stop this behaviour immediately.

Virginia Trelenberg, general manager of Ramada Langley-Surrey

Editor’s Note: Teri James has since replied: “Please consider this email, to be shared with your membership, as an acknowledgement that the statement regarding Surrey Tourism was incorrect. It has since been confirmed that Tourism Surrey is thriving and moving into this coming year with exuberance and optimism. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused… I apologize for any miscommunication. I am now the unofficial cheerleader of Tourism Surrey.”