I am a Saanich resident and when I read the Feb. 15 headine “Saanich’s growth fails to keep pace with the region” I disagreed. To me, a more appropriate headline would have been, “Saanich keeps its population growth in check through reasonable, cautious and informed planning.”

Behind this revised headline the article would have mentioned our numerous community associations that council listens to before rezoning, our agriculture lands that we protect as well as other green spaces, parks and trails that are looked after for the future.

“Fails” to me seems to imply that we should be on a race to the bottom to have greater traffic congestion, massive condominium development areas and overpopulation everywhere we look.

I have always felt that I am listened to when I come to municipal hall with a question or concern. Our steady and slow growth has allowed the feeling of community to continue and adjust with the times.

Dave Caddell

Saanich