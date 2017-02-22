Dear Editor,

Thank you for, “...Trump the carney” by Bob Groeneveld: a perfect illustration, well-written and scarily insightful.

The carney, whether Trump or a Canadian would-be equivalent surely would agree with the statement attributed to P. T. Barnum: “There’s a sucker born every minute.”

Called to put our lives on the line and enter the tent of false promises and planned disappointments, we need to retain and develop our critical faculties or we shall find ourselves in a tent from which escape is no longer possible.

Ted Siverns, Langley