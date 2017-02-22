The City of White Rock could do a better job on tourism, both on the waterfront and around the city, writers say.

Editor:

You ask in your online question of the week, “Does the City of White Rock have a handle on tourism?”

Absolutely not.

First they cut funding to former Tourism White Rock, resulting in the loss of the popular waterfront trolley.

Second, there is so much construction on Marine Drive, who even wants to drive down there? Why not begin repaving on Thrift Avenue from 156 to 148 street? It is appalling, and Martin Street from North Bluff to Thrift Avenue is little better.

Third, in the name of promoting “longer visitor stays” – and stay overnight where? – city council has nixed not only the former uptown tourism info centre but now also the beachfront kiosk, giving our tourism insight over to Surrey?

Come on, city people, listen to the people who live in White Rock, not those in Surrey and the Metro Vancouver area who have no vested interest in our ‘City by the Sea’ other than to sell it out for enormous financial real estate gain.

We do not want to be absorbed by Canada’s fastest-growing community. Period.

As for moving the rail line… give your heads a shake. Where is there an avenue of non-development suitable?

The appeal of White Rock has long been its clean air, beautiful views, quaint small businesses and yes, our once-famous small-town feel.

Now, our air is over-polluted by construction vehicles – which also are destroying our roads – and an influx of personal vehicles that have no place to park and create too much traffic for the roadways. Common sense, anyone?

Anita Ewart, White Rock

• • •

With all the talk about revitalizing the waterfront, how about this? How about a bike rack – or maybe two – on the beach? How about bike lanes in White Rock? There are lots of recreational cyclists in White Rock and South Surrey, and most of us are going to stop for coffee and snacks. Perhaps a beer.

There are no bike lanes to the waterfront and certainly no bike parking. Surrey does a much better job.

Gerry Rempel, Surrey

• • •

Re: Bold steps on the waterfront, Feb. 8 letters.

Well said, letter-writer Marjorie Jackson – “One large rock painted white is not going to attract many.”

Nor does it make White Rock a tourist destination, or, what some readers have called “a resort community.”

These folks all believe that everything revolves around the “waterfront”. This parochial perspective blinds these people to the potential that the Semiahmoo Peninsula has in its totality.

Jackson’s reference to “citizens” also touches on the need for a holistic approach to community development, as opposed to singularly focusing on business issues. In the development business, we call this community economic development as opposed to just economic development.

Finally, I question the need for City of White Rock’s Marine Drive Business Task Force. This new task force would be in addition to the existing White Rock-South Surrey chamber, council’s own economic development committee and the White Rock BIA.

It makes you wonder what the latter has been doing with the money levied from over 600 businesses. After all, this situation on Marine Drive happened on their watch.

Darwin Nickel, White Rock