Editor:

Re: New genesis for makeshift garden, Feb. 15.

Surrey sanctioning Gratitude Gardens is really good news.

The garden has an energy, a green space that many of us local residents are able to enjoy, thanks to the efforts of Adrian Bilodeau.

I met him quite a few years ago tending to the garden. Often I would walk by evenings, weekends and could see him working away. I was amazed at his dedication.

He explained it was not really work to him. His said his reward was not only the appreciation of the locals, but a way for him to express remembrance of his father.

There have been a number of challenges along the way but his perseverance has been rewarded.

The neighbourhood is so grateful to hear that this beautiful, living green space will endure. It is a wonderful tribute and legacy to his father’s memory. We all thank you, Adrian.

Guy Shaddock, Surrey