Re: Peace Arch rally rescheduled, Feb. 8.

Standing ovation to the five protesters – and dog!

These folks went out on a snowy cold day to the Peace Arch border because they cared enough about the troubling impacts of President Donald Trump’s policies.

While my applause goes out to them, I was disheartened by the Feb. 2-9 Peace Arch News online poll that shows a high percentage of people do not support protests against the actions of the new U.S. president.

Trump has exposed hateful, resentful attitudes not only in the U.S. but in our own neighbourhoods. This sad discovery requires peaceful persistent resistance.

Maria Pavlik, Surrey