Editor:

Re: Province on board for train relocation, Feb. 10.

Thanks to Fleetwood-Port Kells MP Ken Hardie and B.C. Transportation Minister Todd Stone, the vision of riding a bike from Vancouver, Richmond, Delta, New West or Langley to the beaches of Boundary Bay is a little closer.

A study for BNSF track realignment to a more direct route is the first step to giving people South of the Fraser the same foreshore access that Vancouver enjoys.

At the same time, the new Massey bridge will connect the north and south foreshores into a stronger and more unified Greater Vancouver.

Erik Seiz, Surrey

• • •

Kudos to B.C. Transportation Minister Todd Stone for his letter to federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau supporting a study to relocate the BNSF railway line from our foreshore. Thank you also to Surrey-White Rock MLA Gordon Hogg, Fleetwood-Port Kells MP Ken Hardie, Conservative South Surrey-White Rock MP Dianne Watts and the mayors and councillors of the cities of Surrey and White Rock.

There are federal infrastructure funds waiting for a worthy project such as ours. All the players are now on-side except the federal transportation minister.

Fingers crossed!

Patricia Kealy, White Rock