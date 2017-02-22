Editor:

Re: Voter’s guide to carbon tax, Feb. 8 column.

In his BC Views column, Tom Fletcher writes: “Even if you accept the propaganda that human-generated CO2 is the sole driver of climate change…”

Nobody claims that human-generated CO2 is the sole cause. But it is enough to overwhelm natural processes. To call it “propaganda,” when it is nearly a complete consensus of all the world’s scientists, is absurd! Propaganda is what Fletcher is pushing.

More than 90 per cent of papers skeptical on climate change originate from right-wing think tanks. Between 2002 and 2010, nearly $120 million was anonymously donated via the Donors Trust and Donors Capital Fund to more than 100 organizations seeking to undermine the public perception of the science on climate change. Canada’s Fraser Institute receives funding from many U.S. sources, including the Koch brothers and Exxon-Mobile.

If Fletcher had paid more attention in high-school science class, he would be easily able to understand how too much CO2 in our atmosphere and in our oceans, can be disastrous.

Bill McConnell, Surrey