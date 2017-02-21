I live in a cul de sac and on Wednesday (during the last snowstorm) I watched a snow plow go around through two feet of snow with the blades up, then that night we had a another huge amount of snow dumped on top of that.

Next day I had to miss a long awaited and important hospital appointment because I couldn’t get my car out....my neighbours also could not get out unless they had a four by four.

I know for some strange reason that cul de sacs are driven by and left until last but to have a plow drive around Ocean Grove with the blades up and not one road plowed is beyond logic.

I appreciate the crews were working all hours but judging by the complaints on the city’s website about the raised blades issue one has to ask what the heck is going on!

Jane Davies

Campbell River