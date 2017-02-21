Editor: To add to Mel Fast’s concerns re: adding raised crosswalks, aka speed bumps, near the fire hall at 96 Avenue and 208 Street (the Times, Feb. 8).

I agree, and would also like to know why there are seven large speed bumps in front of Alex Hope Elementary school and its adjacent park.

That is far too many, and as a retired emergency responder I know I would be seriously hindered trying to get a seriously ill or injured person from that Forest Hills neighbourhood to Langley Hospital. Some speed bumps are necessary but too many are unnecessary.

Jeff Laurie,

Langley