Editor: Like so many others in Langley, I found myself flat-out and useless with the flu during the recent series of snowfalls.

Good neighbours are alive and well and living in Brookswood.

Many thanks to Robyn, Rene, Andreas, Bob, Anne and the five mystery ladies with shovels. They all kept my driveway and sidewalks clear of snow, several times a day until the snow stopped.

I’m very lucky to live amongst such lovely people.

Barb Brubacher,

Brookswood