I will agree with recent letter writer David Mitchell that drivers need to examine their driving behaviors.

I will disagree strongly that people should be able to wear whatever they please and be safe on our roadways. On a dark and rainy night, we need to make sure we are visible to all.

That said, go ahead and wear dark clothes if you feel it’s such a definite right.

If I chose to wear reflective and light gear, I may be alive, not dead right.

Norma Reimer

Parksville