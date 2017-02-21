- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Letters
Better to be alive than dead right
I will agree with recent letter writer David Mitchell that drivers need to examine their driving behaviors.
I will disagree strongly that people should be able to wear whatever they please and be safe on our roadways. On a dark and rainy night, we need to make sure we are visible to all.
That said, go ahead and wear dark clothes if you feel it’s such a definite right.
If I chose to wear reflective and light gear, I may be alive, not dead right.
Norma Reimer
Parksville
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.