I refer to Russ Vinden’s letter to the editor in the Jan. 24 issue of The NEWS (‘Parties should visit North Dakota’).

Much of North Dakota’s land is barren, or unproductive, the climate is severe and apart from agriculture there has until recently been little industry. In the 80 years prior to the oil boom, the population remained static at about 650,000, arguably the slowest-growing and least-developed state in the U.S. British Columbia, by comparison, climbed from about 500,000 to 4.2 million over the same period.

The oil boom has brought riches to North Dakota, but at some considerable cost. According to Bert Keller of the Army Corps of Engineers, hundreds of oil spills have damaged land, polluted waterways and streams and killed aquatic life. Clashes and stand-offs with native groups and others is ongoing.

Vinden advocates Guernsey as an ideal example of economic self sufficiency. This appears to echo the view of author Ellen Brown, who’s writing has been harshly criticized by economic historian Garry North as lacking facts and mostly based on hearsay and speculation.

Guernsey, previously a possession of the Duchy of Normandy, has for centuries been a dependency of the English Crown. The main medium of exchange over the last 200 years has been the French franc and the English pound, but over time the Guernsey pound has become prominent.

Due to the lack of required detail and a somewhat nebulous economic and financial history, it is impossible to know how the Island would have done had it been an independent state. More importantly, Guernsey is one of the last remaining tax havens which is its main economy and source of income. This lucrative business is handled by some 28 foreign resident banks on the Island and is under pressure from Europe to abandon what many consider an unfair and irresponsible business.

Colin Bartlett

Parksville