I have a proposal for Parksville’s mayor and council.

Turn Island Highway into one lane for traffic and one bike lane in each direction from McMillan to Corfield, with parking on both sides and crosswalks.

The positives? It would slow traffic, free parking lots for building which would increasing the tax base, encourage locals and tourists to shop, encourage small businesses to open which would also increase the tax base and it would be safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The negatives? It would slow traffic.

It works in Qualicum Beach and other tourist towns. I for one have not been deterred from going to Qualicum Beach because of slower traffic. People in a hurry can use the Inland Highway. Slow down and smell the roses and the dollars.

Bonnie Dawe

Parksville