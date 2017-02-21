Can you believe Premier Christy Clark’s claims? You be the judge. What else will she say to get elected?

• The premier was forced into an apology after falsely accusing NDP of illegally accessing the B.C. Liberal website. Sound familiar? Providing “alternative facts” that were outright falsehoods..

• MSP. Clarke had a plan to eventually eliminate the unfair Medical Services Plan premiums, something every other province has done long ago. Is B.C. the last province to still use a regressive Medical Services Premium tax because the BC Liberals don’t support taxation based on ability to pay, or is it because there isn’t sufficient political demand to make a change?

• “We are finding fentanyl in marijuana,” Clark told the media in November. Wrong again. The Vancouver Police Department, the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, the Ministry of Health and the B.C. Coroners Service all dismissed Clark’s preposterous pot claims.

• “Debt-free B.C.,” a 2013 campaign promise. Clark won the provincial election in 2013 with this as one of her promises. The province’s total debt was around $45.2 billion when Clark took office in 2011 and has swollen to $65.3 billion. It is projected to hit $71.9 billion in 2019.

• In the 2013 election platform, the B.C. Liberal Party pledged the LNG industry would create $1 trillion in economic activity and a $100-billion Prosperity Fund. In last fall’s B.C. Liberal TV ads, Clark said “Controlling government spending is really the foundation, the bedrock of what we’re trying to do.

Between elections we often forget what we have heard over the last three years. I urge every citizen to get out and exercise your vote.

Joseph E. Dennie

Qualicum Beach