Re: John Harding’s editorial in the Feb. 16 edition of The NEWS (‘Big year for QB’).

Have you ever thought why Qualicum Beach is paradise? It’s because rich retirees have kept it low-rise, old style, rural, human, charming and friendly.

We retirees love the young. Lie on our beach, no problem. Sell your nibbles, we’ll eat them. Affordable housing? We’re all for it. Just keep your buildings lower than three storeys, so that when we climb Berwick or Memorial we’ll see the sky and the clouds, the Town Hall clock and Mount Arrowsmith, not highrises.

Yes, we hate developers who don’t conform to beauty, who don’t understand low-rise and yes, we do adore any Qualicum Beach town councillor who defends our beauty. So far, our only protector is Coun. Anne Skipsey.

Harding, when you retire and crawl back to Qualicum Beach, the only low-rise town on the Island, so gorgeous, so human, so walkable, so natural, so friendly, you’ll say: “Three cheers for those retirees who were smart enough to stop highrise.”

To developers, the message is simple: low- rise and you’re welcome.

C. Bosher

Qualicum Beach