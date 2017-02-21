- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Letters
Random act of kindness
On Feb. 11 I went to the Thrifty Foods in Tuscany Village. I got my groceries and went up to the till to pay and realized I didn’t have my wallet. Well, I’m 80 years old and I started to freak out.
I went out to the car to look for my wallet but it wasn’t there. So I went back into the store and a lady walked towards me with her arms outstretched and said, “You have a wonderful Family Day and I hope you find your wallet.”
I went back to the clerk and she said, ‘That lady just paid for your groceries.’ They were $89. I just wanted to say thank you to this wonderful lady. I’ve never had anyone do anything like that for me in my life.
Lilian Gilbert
Saanich
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.