On Feb. 11 I went to the Thrifty Foods in Tuscany Village. I got my groceries and went up to the till to pay and realized I didn’t have my wallet. Well, I’m 80 years old and I started to freak out.

I went out to the car to look for my wallet but it wasn’t there. So I went back into the store and a lady walked towards me with her arms outstretched and said, “You have a wonderful Family Day and I hope you find your wallet.”

I went back to the clerk and she said, ‘That lady just paid for your groceries.’ They were $89. I just wanted to say thank you to this wonderful lady. I’ve never had anyone do anything like that for me in my life.

Lilian Gilbert

Saanich