  • Connect with Us

Letters

Some promises better broken

  •  posted Feb 21, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Voting within the cracked system we like to call “democratic” it is necessary to hold one’s nose and place an “x” against the candidate most likely to live by the promises offered whilst campaigning. Strangely, the most recent example of this happening is in the U.S.A., where the successful candidate really is living up to the promises he made whilst campaigning.

P.W. Bailey

 

Saanich

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...