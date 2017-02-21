- Home
Some promises better broken
Voting within the cracked system we like to call “democratic” it is necessary to hold one’s nose and place an “x” against the candidate most likely to live by the promises offered whilst campaigning. Strangely, the most recent example of this happening is in the U.S.A., where the successful candidate really is living up to the promises he made whilst campaigning.
P.W. Bailey
Saanich
