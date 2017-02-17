- Home
LETTERS: Solutions for viciousness
Editor:
Re: Surrey sinks teeth into canine rules, Feb. 10.
Kudos to Surrey council for implementing a major step to alleviate the unfortunate incidences that have been encountered by citizens and their pets.
The Animal Responsibility Bylaw is a superior bylaw encompassing all dog breeds and their owners.
Glad to see it isn’t breed-specific and puts a lot of onus on the owner.
Patricia Seggie, Surrey
• • •
I read with interest your article on vicious breeds of dogs. We had the son of a prominent singer visit our store a couple of years ago with his pet wolf. I asked him how come he was so gentle and meek. He replied that as long as he was fed cooked meats – no trace of blood – he would be gentle; if he was fed raw meat, he would revert to his vicious ways.
Perhaps its the same with dogs.
Mehboob Hajee, Surrey