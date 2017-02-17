  • Connect with Us

Letters

LETTERS: Solutions for viciousness

  • Surrey posted Feb 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Editor:

Re: Surrey sinks teeth into canine rules, Feb. 10.

Kudos to Surrey council for implementing a major step to alleviate the unfortunate incidences that have been encountered by citizens and their pets.

The Animal Responsibility Bylaw is a superior bylaw encompassing all dog breeds and their owners.

Glad to see it isn’t breed-specific and puts a lot of onus on the owner.

Patricia Seggie, Surrey

• • •

I read with interest your article on vicious breeds of dogs. We had the son of a prominent singer visit our store a couple of years ago with his pet wolf. I asked him how come he was so gentle and meek. He replied that as long as he was fed cooked meats – no trace of blood – he would be gentle; if he was fed raw meat, he would revert to his vicious ways.

Perhaps its the same with dogs.

Mehboob Hajee, Surrey

 

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...