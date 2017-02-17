  • Connect with Us

Letters

LETTER: Winter drivers should pay for not having proper tires

One reader argues that drivers who are found to have other than proper winter/snow tires should pay a higher deductible, or pay a portion of the cost of the repairs, regardless of fault.
— image credit: Gord Goble
  • Surrey posted Feb 17, 2017 at 8:00 AM

The Editor,

Re: “Closures a first in two decades,” the Now, Feb. 9.

With the carnage taking place on the roads during the recent snowfalls, ICBC is paying huge dollars for repairs.

Those drivers who are found to have other than proper winter/snow tires ought to be required to pay a significantly higher deductible, or pay a portion of the cost of the repairs, regardless of fault.

It is totally outrageous for anyone to be driving without the correct tires, and even worse for those who have no experience driving in these conditions to be on the road.

The fine that police can levy for not having winter/snow tires is insignificant and contributes nothing to ICBC to offset the extra claims they are paying, subsidized by those who have the proper tires or simply stay off the roads.

M. McRae, Cloverdale

