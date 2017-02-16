Editor:

Kudos to the ladies and gentlemen who have worked so hard to keep our highways and byways and several parking lots cleared of snow — even when the cold was so intense.

The snowplows could not move the ice.

The article in the Aldergrove Star of Jan. 12 is very interesting. It explains the sequence of road importance and the challenge of deciding which substance is most effective on the road and when to use it.

Yes, it is my responsibility to drive more slowly, help with shovelling the snow and clean off grates.

Best wishes to all when the next cold spell arrives.

Frances Steinfeld, Aldergrove